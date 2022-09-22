Owasso High School earns national award for high college enrollment rate

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Thursday that 90 Oklahoma high schools have received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org.

Owasso High School was named a recipient for excelling at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. The school reported a 49% college enrollment rate compared to the state’s average of 39%.

Oklahoma’s recipients are among 1,742 winners nationally that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year.

“These schools are doing the important work of preparing students who choose to attend college for rigorous post-secondary pursuits,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “This is an important component to building a strong economy for the future.”

GreatSchools CEO Jon Deane added, “It’s inspiring to see how entire school communities — students, teachers and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to these 90 schools for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

To learn more about the College Success Award and view the complete list of winners, visit bit.ly/3QQORim.