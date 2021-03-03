Owasso health care workers awarded marathon medals donated by endurance athletes

If there’s one thing endurance athletes and medical professionals have in common, it’s their courageous spirit.
That character trait was put on full display at Ascension St. John Owasso this week, where dozens of hospital staff gathered to celebrate a special occasion.
Medals4Mettle, a national charitable organization, stopped by the facility Wednesday morning to present medals to several health care workers honoring their commitment, sacrifice and essential role during the COVID-19 pandemic (see photo gallery).
The nonprofit, based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, receives donated medals earned by marathon runners, and then gifts them to children and adults fighting serious illnesses. This year, the organization is also recognizing medical personnel serving at the bedside of those affected by the coronavirus.
“These are people that are literally on the day battling COVID, working with patients, and they’re honestly the heart, the eyes and the ears for family members that can’t come in,” said Karl Ahlgren, Medals4Mettle Tulsa chapter coordinator. “We feel like it’s an honor for us to be able to — really for the courage that they’re showing — to pass on something.”
Ahlgren graced about 20 Owasso staff with the honorary hardware before making his way south to present medals to nearly 370 other recipients at Ascension sites in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Broken Arrow on Wednesday.
Shannon Allen, a medical assistant and volunteer CNA at Ascension, and Lyn McKee, a chief nursing officer, were among those Owasso employees to be awarded during Wednesday’s ceremony.
“It was a complete surprise and honor to receive this award,” said Allen, who was presented with a New Jersey State Triathlon Sprint Olympic Finisher medal. “I’m very grateful to work with the nurses and doctors and all the medical staff that we have been for the past year.”
McKee, who received a Jalapeno Half medal, added, “I’m just over-the-top honored, just how proud I am of our team and just how they step forward to take care of the COVID patients as well as each other, so just very honored.”
Each medal came with a certificate paying tribute to each recipient “for the inspiring courage shown every day as a frontline healthcare associate in preserving in the race against COVID-19,” complete with a motivational quote by George f. Kennan, which read, “Heroism is endurance for one moment more.”
Before the ceremony, Kathy Bratton and Johnny Williams with RunnersWorld ran from Tulsa to Owasso to present their own medals. They sprinted with a police escort as a representation of the “marathon” health care workers have endured for the past year.
“How can you not support all the children and all the staff?” said Bratton, who ran alongside Williams from midtown Tulsa to its northernmost neighboring city — a nearly 24-mile trek in all.
Williams added, “Kathy was doing it, and it was a good idea to support the nurses and the doctors and everybody that are all out there through the pandemic, plus we like to run.”
In addition to presenting the awards from Medals4Mettle, Ascension also issued its Extra Mile Award for Extraordinary Pandemic Service, in which the recipients were nominated by their peers.
More information about Medals4Mettle can be found at medals4mettle.org.