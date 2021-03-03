Owasso health care workers awarded marathon medals donated by endurance athletes

Ahlgren graced about 20 Owasso staff with the honorary hardware before making his way south to present medals to nearly 370 other recipients at Ascension sites in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Broken Arrow on Wednesday.

Shannon Allen, a medical assistant and volunteer CNA at Ascension, and Lyn McKee, a chief nursing officer, were among those Owasso employees to be awarded during Wednesday’s ceremony.

“It was a complete surprise and honor to receive this award,” said Allen, who was presented with a New Jersey State Triathlon Sprint Olympic Finisher medal. “I’m very grateful to work with the nurses and doctors and all the medical staff that we have been for the past year.”

McKee, who received a Jalapeno Half medal, added, “I’m just over-the-top honored, just how proud I am of our team and just how they step forward to take care of the COVID patients as well as each other, so just very honored.”

Each medal came with a certificate paying tribute to each recipient “for the inspiring courage shown every day as a frontline healthcare associate in preserving in the race against COVID-19,” complete with a motivational quote by George f. Kennan, which read, “Heroism is endurance for one moment more.”