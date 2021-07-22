Owasso gym owner teams up with ‘Heroes,’ ‘Star Wars’ actor to raise awareness of epilepsy

“Dude, you’re the best; you’re the best!” Grunberg exclaimed to Mortimer on the screen.

The experienced competitor and longtime Tulsa zookeeper told the Owasso Reporter how grateful he was for Grunberg’s support, which only went to further represent Mortimer’s ninja team, the Purple Penguin Epilepsy Warriors.

“It’s very humbling to say the least,” Mortimer said. “You’ve got someone with his star power, what he’s done in his life … Having someone like him that’s such a big part of Hollywood, a big part of everything he does, it was amazing.”

Mortimer took to the course with his signature purple T-shirt, complete with a penguin on the front and the phrase “Epilepsy Warriors, 1 in 26” on the back, reminding viewers that one in 26 people are likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

He also donned a bracelet on his arm with the words, “End Epilepsy,” which he wears regularly to remind him of his son’s perseverance and to inspire him to reach beyond his own limitations.

Landon has now gone nearly three years without a seizure — about the same time his dad has been competing on “American Ninja Warrior” — which is a vast improvement from the multiple absent and tonic-clonic episodes he once experienced on a monthly basis.