Owasso graduate nabs first place in national engineering design competition

Harrison Davis, a 2018 Owasso High School graduate, was recently recognized for his notable engineering design skills.

He was part of a student team project from the University of Arkansas’ Biological and Agricultural Engineering program that took first place in the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ Gunlogson Environmental Design Student Competition.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage undergraduate students to participate in the design of a relevant engineering project, and to provide an arena of professional competition for environmentally and biologically related design projects.

Davis’s project was titled, “Alternative Stormwater Design for a Residential Development in Rogers, Arkansas.” Local consulting firm, Crafton Tull, tasked his group with designing a site-appropriate low-impact stormwater solution for a housing development in a clay-rich region.

Davis’s team received $1,250 at the society’s Annual International Meeting in Houston, Texas, on July 20.

“I enjoyed getting to go to Houston, and place in this competition, because I was able to showcase what my team had worked hard on over the past year,” Davis told the Owasso Reporter, “as well as represent our school and department.”

The national society competition consists of two parts: submission of a design report to be judged by an expert panel, and participation by the three teams earning the highest report scores in a presentation competition at the society’s annual international meeting.