Owasso grad Ronald Walker named 2022 Oklahoma Academic All-Stater

Ronald Walker, a 2022 graduate of Owasso High School, was recently named a 2022 Oklahoma Academic All-Stater.

Walker was among 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, to be inducted into the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s 36th annual All-State class.

In addition to OFE’s latest accolade, Walker holds many titles and has attained many accomplishments.

He was named a 2022 National Merit finalist, is a two-time competitor in the M3 Mathworks Math Modeling Challenge and is Inventor Autodesk Certified via engineering classes taught at Owasso High School by Tulsa Tech.

Walker worked as a writer for the Owasso Rampage newspaper and served as a cashier and customer service clerk at Reasors LLC. He is a beginning guitarist and landscape photographer, and a lawn-care technician and dog-sitter for family, friends and neighbors.

He plans to study mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University. His scholarship sponsor is Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.22. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion.