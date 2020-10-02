Owasso Gospel Opry celebrates 10 years bringing uplifting ballads to community

Bill and Jo Ann Sharp have spent the last decade bringing uplifting ballads to the Owasso community.

This month, they are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Owasso Gospel Opry. The couple founded the faith-based organization as a way to encourage and connect with others.

“We always liked music, and we needed a way to be able to present the gospel,” Bill said, “and also we wanted to be able to have everyone who came to leave feeling upbeat.”

The Opry hosts various southern, bluegrass and country gospel music groups on a local stage four times a year. The Sharps have graced the Owasso community with the likes of Kingsmen Quartet, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Legacy Five, Florida Boys, Blackwood Brothers and others over the last decade.

“We just try to have some of the best talent come in that we can find,” Bill said. “We’ve use a lot of the guys and gals that you would normally see on TV; they don’t normally come to this area, so we try to get them here.”

Bill and Jo Ann, with the help of local sponsors and volunteers, devote much of their time to organizing the concerts, held at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso. On performance nights, attendees can enjoy sounds of pianos, guitars, banjos and more filling the halls of the building.