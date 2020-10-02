Owasso Gospel Opry celebrates 10 years bringing uplifting ballads to community

Bill and Jo Ann Sharp have spent the last decade bringing uplifting ballads to the Owasso community.
This month, they are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Owasso Gospel Opry. The couple founded the faith-based organization as a way to encourage and connect with others.
“We always liked music, and we needed a way to be able to present the gospel,” Bill said, “and also we wanted to be able to have everyone who came to leave feeling upbeat.”
The Opry hosts various southern, bluegrass and country gospel music groups on a local stage four times a year. The Sharps have graced the Owasso community with the likes of Kingsmen Quartet, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Legacy Five, Florida Boys, Blackwood Brothers and others over the last decade.
“We just try to have some of the best talent come in that we can find,” Bill said. “We’ve use a lot of the guys and gals that you would normally see on TV; they don’t normally come to this area, so we try to get them here.”
Bill and Jo Ann, with the help of local sponsors and volunteers, devote much of their time to organizing the concerts, held at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso. On performance nights, attendees can enjoy sounds of pianos, guitars, banjos and more filling the halls of the building.
“… They get to hear (the bands) live and in person,” Bill said. “It’s kind of like a church service without the long preaching.”
What’s more, he said the seats are often filled with people who live on the outskirts of Owasso — and even beyond Tulsa and outside Oklahoma — to watch the show.
“We have them come from Texas and Arkansas, Missouri … they come from a long way off,” Bill said, “so it’s kind of amazing to me at how far people will come to be able to hear these groups.”
The Sharps said they are thankful for the opportunity to continue enlivening Owassons’ spirits through the tunes that the Opry provides.
“It has been blessed beyond my belief,” Bill said. “Even though you might not think you’re the right person to do something, God will equip you to do that job if He wants you to do it, and He’s been very faithful to do that for us.”
Jo Ann added, “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. It has went quickly, and we have made so many wonderful friends. There’s so many people that are just excited when we have one of these concerts.”
The couple plans to host a 10-year anniversary celebration for the Opry at Friendship Baptist on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. featuring Faith’s Journey and Triumphant Quartet.
More information about the Owasso Gospel Opry can be found at owassogospelopry.com.
