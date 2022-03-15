Owasso Golden Agers enriches lives of seniors with engaging programs, activities

Close connection is the foundation of the Owasso Golden Agers.

The longstanding nonprofit strives to improve the lives of seniors in the Owasso community through various programs and activities.

Dozens of OGA members gathered inside the Owasso Community Center on Thursday, March 10, to celebrate the organization’s annual luncheon, in partnership with the Owasso VFW, and its decades-long presence in the region.

“It’s wonderful that we can get out and fellowship with each other and enjoy the VFW’s generosity to cater this for us,” said OGA President Beverly Zemlock.

Founded in 1991, the OGA, formerly known as the Owasso Council on Aging, has remained a staple in the community by offering a range of social, educational and recreational opportunities for older citizens.

Members can participate in games like canasta and billiards; activities such as line dancing and exercising; and programs like senior lunches, nurse visits and library outreaches, to name a few.

“Peers need to be with peers … it’s good for mental health,” Zemlock said. “I think socialization is important for the elderly; it helps prevent isolation and depression.”

Zemlock sits on a board with other members, including OGA Vice President Ron Payne, who make an ongoing effort to adopt programming that helps Owasso’s elderly population stay active and encouraged.

“We strive to come up with ideas of things for the seniors to do,” Payne said. “As people age, it’s important that they have communication with people of their own age.”

The OGA signed up several new members at this year’s annual luncheon, bringing the current total number to more than 80.

The OGA hosts many of its functions at the Owasso Community Center, located at 301 S. Cedar St. More information about the Owasso Golden Agers can be found at owassogoldenagers.com.

