Owasso girls take down Bixby in soccer match with playoff-like atmosphere

BIXBY — It’s like the high school soccer playoffs have already begun.

In front of a large, somewhat rowdy crowd at Spartan Stadium on Thursday night, two good teams played an intense match that impacted playoff seeding in District 6A-4.

Bixby had just pulled to within 2-1 and was applying pressure for the equalizer, but Lauren Hofer scored with 14:19 remaining to give Owasso some breathing room en route to a 4-1 victory over the Spartans.

Kinlee Wilson, Delana King and Emelie Rhein also had goals for Owasso (13-0, 5-0), which has now outscored its opponents by a 65-2 margin over its past 11 contests, conceding its first goal in eight games.

The triumph sets up Owasso for a showdown with Broken Arrow on Monday for the district championship and locks Bixby into the third spot.

“Credit to Bixby, that’s a playoff-type game,” said Rams coach Sam Bowers. “We tell our kids, the playoffs are going to be just like this and we clinched second place at least. I’m happy with them. We hadn’t been scored on since the second game of the season, so we had a little adversity tonight and we came back from it, so I think overall, as a team, it really made us grow a little bit.”

Gentry Baldwin scored for the Spartans (11-3, 4-2), who had been 10-1 in their previous 11 outings. Turning the tide for Bixby were two missed penalty kick attempts while Owasso led 1-0.

“When you don’t finish two PKs, and obviously, that changes the game for us,” said Bixby coach Brittany Scrapper. “We were missing some key players and that kind of throws off our game plan; it was a physical game. Things kind of fell for them today and they didn’t fall for us. Sometimes, that’s what happens.”

After Baldwin’s goal with exactly 20 minutes remaining made it 2-1 and snapped Owasso’s streak of seven straight shutouts, the Spartans got some momentum and began to press for the equalizer.

But the Rams answered just 5:41 later, as Hofer scored from about 5 yards out, volleying home a corner kick from Olivia Kucharyski. Another goal off a corner kick, knocked home from the doorstep by Rhein, with 3:36 left sealed the triumph.

Bixby nearly tied it less than two minutes after Wilson’s goal when Andra Mohler was awarded a penalty kick, but Owasso goalkeeper Lizzy Passwaters made a beautiful diving save on the shot low to the left side.

The Spartans received another opportunity via PK when Owasso was called for a hand ball in the box just 5:25 into the second half. This time, Jordan Frederick took the shot and fired it just over the crossbar.

Owasso then made it 2-0 when King struck with 27:06 remaining, chasing down a lead pass from Quinn Thomason and chipping it over Bixby goalkeeper Gentry Kirk.

Bixby 2, Owasso 1 (2 OT) (boys): Conner Nolan scored off a 10-yard header with 36.8 seconds remaining in the second half to tie it, and Carson Copenhaver scored on a penalty kick with 1:53 left in the second overtime to lift Bixby to a dramatic District 6A-4 victory.

The win, their fourth in a row, keeps the Spartans (12-2, 5-1) in contention for the district title, while virtually eliminating Owasso (5-8, 2-3) from playoff contention.

Ethan Van Dusen scored for Owasso just 6:54 into the contest, and the Rams nearly rode that goal the rest of the way to victory.

Bixby had been pressing throughout the second half and had several near-misses, but Nolan finally broke through in the final minute to tie it and send it to overtime.

Owasso was called for a hand ball in the box in the second OT, and Copenhaver stepped to the dot and delivered a hard shot low to the right side, while Owasso goalkeeper Jaxon Kendall dove left.

Girls

OWASSO 4, BIXBY 1

Owasso 1 3 — 4

Bixby 0 1 — 1

Goals: O, Wilson, King (Thomason), Hofer (Kucharyski), Rhein; B, Baldwin (Locke). Saves: O, Passwaters 5; B, Kirk 12.

Boys

BIXBY 2, OWASSO 1 (2 OT)

Owasso 1 0 0 0 — 1

Bixby 0 1 0 1 — 2

Goals: O, Van Dusen; B, Nolan, Carson Copenhaver (PK). Saves: O, Kendall 10; B, Casey Copenhaver 5.

