Owasso girls golf team honors local veteran throughout symbolic season

This season, the Owasso Girls Varsity team was provided with an opportunity to honor Marine Cpl. Sgt. William Lenard through the Folds of Honor Tribute Program.
At each tournament throughout the season, each girl carried the Honors Bag, displaying the name, rank and branch of service of the soldier being honored. This season, the symbolic bag showcased Lenard’s name.
Lenard joined the United States Marine Corps in Oct. 2002, one year after the 9/11 attacks, and served until 2006. He meritoriously earned the rank of Private First Class during boot camp. In April 2003, Lenard, along with his company (Kilo Company 3rd Battalion 5th Marines), was involved in the initial invasion through Baghdad. It was during this time that he earned the rank of Lance Corporal. During each of his three tours in Iraq, Lenard served on the front lines and was involved in several high-profile firefights, which have been documented in the book, “A New Dawn.”
On Sept. 11, 2004, Lenard deployed for the second time. His unit played a role in Operation Phantom Fury, also called “The Battle for Fallujah.” It was during this time, in a town north of Fallujah, that Lenard earned his first Purple Heart. In the following two months, he received two additional Purple Hearts as well as the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V” for Valor — all as a result of gunshot and shrapnel wounds he received. Lenard witnessed several members of his unit pay the ultimate sacrifice with their lives during these firefights.
In Jan. 2006, Lenard went on his third and final deployment to Iraq, where he received the rank of Sergeant. His unit was involved in locating and destroying terrorist training strongholds throughout Iraq. Lenard served honorably and is a decorated, disabled veteran who has worked as a firefighter with the City of Broken Arrow since 2012. The Lenard family resides in Claremore, and includes six children, five of whom have been or are current Folds of Honor scholarship recipients. Lenard’s wife, Kara, has also been a Folds of Honor scholarship recipient, and just graduated from Northeastern State University in Dec. 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership.