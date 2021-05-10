Owasso girls golf team honors local veteran throughout symbolic season

This season, the Owasso Girls Varsity team was provided with an opportunity to honor Marine Cpl. Sgt. William Lenard through the Folds of Honor Tribute Program.

At each tournament throughout the season, each girl carried the Honors Bag, displaying the name, rank and branch of service of the soldier being honored. This season, the symbolic bag showcased Lenard’s name.

Lenard joined the United States Marine Corps in Oct. 2002, one year after the 9/11 attacks, and served until 2006. He meritoriously earned the rank of Private First Class during boot camp. In April 2003, Lenard, along with his company (Kilo Company 3rd Battalion 5th Marines), was involved in the initial invasion through Baghdad. It was during this time that he earned the rank of Lance Corporal. During each of his three tours in Iraq, Lenard served on the front lines and was involved in several high-profile firefights, which have been documented in the book, “A New Dawn.”