Owasso Girl Scouts helping others learn to stay active, fit during pandemic

Members of Owasso Girl Scout Troop 1233 are helping their friends and families adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The girls recently created a presentation on exercising ideas for a project they started to raise awareness about staying fit amid the pandemic.

Their efforts come as part of FIRST’s LEGO League Challenge RePLAY season, where teams participating in the organization’s Innovation Project are given the opportunity to identify a problem related to physical inactivity.

“It is extremely important that in this time of COVID, that all of us find ways to be active, fine some sunshine and reduce stress,” said Mike Cale, troop leader. “If we can motivate ourselves and others, the whole community benefits by being healthier and happier.”

The eight girls who participated in the project included: Belle Baker, Dixie Martin, Illana Slocum, Kayli McPherson, Lauren Stringer, Linnea Anderson, Naima Barton and October Plummer.

They all surveyed various people in the community to find out what exercises would be best during this time, and came up with several responses as a result. The answers range from jogging and hiking to swimming and dancing.