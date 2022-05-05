Owasso Gathering on Main founder Matt Hamrick honored with city-wide proclamation

The City of Owasso recognized an influential member of the community this week.

Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis, at Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday, presented a proclamation to Matt Hamrick, founding member of the Owasso Gathering on Main, honoring his service efforts over the years.

Hamrick is considered the brainchild of the monthly community-wide event, which has continued to attract thousands of residents to Owasso’s downtown Redbud District since its launch in August 2013.

“What an incredible achievement to have something that has unfolded the way that it did as fast as it did that became a huge monthly event, not only for Owasso but for the surrounding cities where everybody comes together once a month,” Lewis told the Owasso Reporter.

It all started when Owasson Matt Hamrick, who had moved from California, got the idea to take what he saw at the street fairs and festivities in the Golden State and bring them to the Owasso community.

He gathered a small group of volunteers, pitched the idea to city staff and settled on a concept and name. It wasn’t long until he formed a board of five directors and a committee of about 15 to head up the organization.

It has since become one of Owasso’s most popular events, playing host to dozens of merchants, food trucks, bands and more between April and October on the first Thursday of every month.

“You look at the countless hours of the partnership with the city, the people, the other business owners, the volunteers that have been part of the Gathering, it’s been a lot of years of just hard work and a lot of hours put in,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick was lauded “for the character trait of generosity to the City of Owasso” and “for his faithful serve and contribution to this community,” Wednesday’s proclamation states.

When asked what it means to receive the recognition, Hamrick replied, “It’s a huge honor. Besides just being an individual award, it’s a group award. It’s just an honor to work this (the Gathering) with some great people.”

Hamrick recently announced his retirement from the Gathering board after serving on the committee for the last nine years.

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary added, “As he (Matt) has announced his retirement, it is more than appropriate that we not only recognize him, but we very publicly honor him for this festival that has brought our community, inside and out, together.”

For more information on the Owasso Gathering on Main, visit owassogathering.com.

