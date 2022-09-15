Owasso Garden Club co-founders reminisce on group’s efforts, influence

Judy Wilhelm and Barbara Moore are lifelong friends who continue to encourage and support each other.

“She’s always there when I need her.” Wilhelm said.

“Two hands are better than one,” Moore added.

The close-knit duo remarked on their friendship while reminiscing over old pictures of the Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners, a local group they co-founded 24 years ago.

Their devotion to the club has led them and others to serve the Owasso community by stimulating interest in gardening, expanding horticultural knowledge, promoting civic beautification and protecting the environment.

They were two of four women, including Barbara Grabhorn and Lou Johnson, who started the group in 1998. Also known as the Owasso Garden Club, the organization now consists of more than 30 involved citizens, including several master gardeners.

“We welcome everyone. We want them to learn how to be a better gardener,” Wilhelm said. “We’re just a really wonderful group of ladies, and the fellowship is great.”

Moore added, “We wanted to give back to the community, and it’s grown a lot. We’ve grown through the interest of the community. I just think it’s a wonderful thing that we have here.”

Over the last two decades years, the Garden Club has continued to host its annual Spring Garden Festival, provide an annual $1,000 scholarship to an Owasso student, plan a yearly special project to beautify the community and select a different Yard of the Month every May through October.

The club also hosts a monthly meeting with a guest speaker at the Owasso Library the fourth Tuesday of every month at noon.

To commemorate the group’s longstanding influence, then Mayor Lyndell Dunn made a proclamation to declare Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, as “Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners Day” in the City of Owasso.

“I never dreamed that it would last (nearly) 25 years,” Wilhelm said. “Not only is it very meaningful to me just because it’s lasted so long, but because we’ve helped in different areas in our community.”

Moore added, “We’re still here. I think when you serve the community you live in, you become a part of it, and I think everybody should serve … in some way.”