Owasso first city to debut regional on-demand public transportation pilot program

“We’re trying to tap into people who take six or eight people and go eat … and then we can take them home,” McGeady said. “This after-hours transportation service, I feel, is going to free them up to be more flexible in their lives.”

Patricia Dinoa, mobility manager at Pelivan Transit, who has worked closely with McGeady in developing PICK, added, “People who have to go somewhere, especially if they don’t have a car … I think this is a great opportunity for everybody.”

McGeady said she and her team chose Owasso as the platform for the pilot because of its ongoing residential and commercial development, which makes it conducive for a new transit option.

“I just felt like the community, the geography of Owasso, is a little bit busier of a community … so we just selected Owasso as the first rollout,” she said. “I’m excited about a better quality of life for some of (the) citizens here in Owasso and what this is going to mean to them.”

Owasso is among 21 rural communities that will adopt PICK in June. One community from each transit provider will roll out the program during the first week of the month, including Atoka, Bartlesville and Tahlequah.