Owasso Fire Dept.’s new therapy dog, Fahren, enlivens spirits of emergency responders

“It’s been great,” Goldstein said. “He’s fit in really well; he’s comfortable around the station; he seems to be acclimated to the sounds and all the people and everybody coming to visit, which is our goal to try to introduce him to every single scenario we can.”

Fahren is on hand for Owasso FD’s 64-member crew, bringing his lively and playful demeanor to those returning from a long day in the field or those who have recurring trauma from past incidents.

“It’s hard to be in a bad mood around him,” Goldstein said. “Mental health is a huge deal with COVID and all the crimes that are happening … and our increased call volume. It (Fahren’s presence) is just another tool in our toolbox for mental health for first responders.”

Fahren comes to Owasso FD about a month after Owasso City Council renewed its contract with Tulsa-based First Responder Support Services for the fourth year, offering free professional counseling and consultation to fire and police crews and their loved ones.

Fahren’s time under the guidance of Goldstein will extend 18 to 24 months before being transferred to serve in a larger capacity elsewhere through Anthem’s efforts.

