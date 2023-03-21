Owasso Public Schools graced the international spotlight over spring break this year.

Around 250 band and choir students ventured overseas to Dublin, Ireland, to tour the picturesque island and perform musical numbers at different sites and events throughout the holiday week.

The Voice of Owasso sang at both St. Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney and Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin, and the Pride of Owasso performed in both Celbridge’s and Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parades.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade serves as a staple in Dublin’s week-long St. Patrick’s Day Festival, which started in Ireland’s central shoreline city 25 years ago. The event entertains a global audience with performances from a host of entrants, including dozens of high school and college marching bands.

The Pride of Owasso first performed in the popular procession in 2014 and took home Best Overall Band. This year, the group left with a similar accolade of Best Youth (High School) Band — up against several world-renowned performers.

“It was a 19-month process from the moment we got invited by the Lord Mayor in September 2021,” Owasso High School Band Director Chris Harris said. “So to see all the planning, just from getting a payment plan set up to raising all the money to actually having the kids on the street and getting them back home … it was really awesome.”

OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates, who also embarked on this year’s trip, added: “It was so much fun and so exciting. So proud of our band, our fine arts program, our choir program, our visual arts and theatre; they just did an amazing job.”

When they weren’t performing on the world stage, Owasso’s fine arts students devoted their extra time to sightseeing several landmarks, including the Cliffs of Moher, and visiting a number of historical buildings, including the Blarney Castle & Gardens.

Harris said he and his team left the Ireland coast with memorable experiences and lasting relationships.

“When the kids were leaving the airport, so many of them were hugging their bus drivers and tour guides, so they got really attached to them,” Harris said. “There were tears shed and pictures taken. It was a really neat thing to see.”

Photos: Owasso band, choir students visit Ireland, perform in 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Ireland visit Do you love Owasso as much as we do?