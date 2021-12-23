Owasso ag teacher Scott Nemecek receives NAAE Outstanding Service Citation award

Owasso High School teacher Scott Nemecek is one of six individuals nationwide who received the 2021 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Service Citation award, presented during the 2021 NAAE Convention in New Orleans.
The NAAE Outstanding Service Citation award, sponsored by Goodheart-Willcox, recognizes individuals who have given extraordinary effort to serve NAAE as well as their state agricultural education professional development organization.
Nemecek has worked as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for over 35 years at OHS, during which time he has served in various leadership roles at the local, state and national level.
In Owasso, he has worked with students to foster a love of both agriculture and the FFA. The chapter has consistently ranked high within its state and national competitive events, including the National Chapter Award, various career and leadership development events, FFA degrees and awards and livestock exhibition shows.
Nemecek has also been a consistent supporter of Oklahoma State University by frequently guest lecturing, serving on committees and in other leadership roles and working with the Teach Ag team to recruit future agricultural educators. Additionally, he has supervised 10 OSU student teachers and supported them on their journey to agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.
Nemecek has been a member of the Oklahoma Agricultural Education Teachers Association for 36 years, taking on several different roles as an 11-year board member; 2011-12 and 2014-15 northeast area vice president; 2016-17 president; 2018-19 treasurer; 2019-20 secretary; and 2020-21 advisor.
He has also been instrumental in initiating the Ag Teacher Children’s Scholarship, which has awarded over $60,000 to date, and was involved in creating the Oklahoma Agriculture Teacher Relief Fund.
Additionally, Nemecek has been a dedicated member to both the National Association of Agricultural Educators and the Association for Career & Technical Education. Throughout his career, he has volunteered to serve on national committees and boards for both NAAE and ACTE.