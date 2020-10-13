Owasso FFA officers recognized for outstanding leadership efforts

A group of Owasso FFA officers is setting an example of leadership for others to follow.

Eight youth from Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community helped plan and conduct the 2020 Oklahoma FFA Officer Leadership Training Conference at the Glenpool Conference Center last month.

Owasso officers who participated included: Averee Murray, president; Jentri Reamy, vice president; Ava Jernigan, secretary; Callie Moseley, treasurer; Alexia Sang, reporter; Brooke Costello, sentinel; and Jonathan Holloway and David Turner, advisors.

They were among dozens of FFA members from 91 high school chapters in the northeast area who organized the annual event, held Sept. 15.

This year’s conference — based on the theme, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve” — equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on conflict resolution within a team.

“... We feel it is important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future,” Tanner Taylor, state FFA president, said in a news release.