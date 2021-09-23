 Skip to main content
Owasso FFA officers help plan, conduct statewide leadership conference
Callie Moseley, president; Brooke Costello, vice president; Ava Jernigan, secretary; Alexia Sang, treasurer; Ella Hasselbring, reporter; and Rebekah Rake, sentinel; along with David Turner and Jonathan Holloway, both advisors.

 Courtesy photo

For eight Owasso FFA officers, leading others comes naturally.

The local group helped plan and conduct the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Officer Leadership Training Conference at the Glenpool Conference Center on Sept. 14.

The Owasso officers were among elected candidates from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the northeast area to attend the conference, which equipped them with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties.

“Oklahoma FFA is such an incredible organization because of the natural leadership that is found in our membership,” said Dalton Rogers, state FFA president. “As an association, we want to make sure that those officers elected to serve on the local level are prepared to ‘Lead

Up’ within their chapters — expressing to the best of their abilities the leadership that our association is best known for.”

Owasso’s FFA Chapter has stayed active over the last year, despite the pandemic, whether it was enlivening spirits through its 2021 Unified Livestock Show in July or turning heads with its 10th annual Car Show in August.

Additionally, Sang was honored by the Owasso VFW for her outstanding efforts in May, and Dalton Rogers of Owasso named 2021-22 president of the Oklahoma FFA Association in June.

