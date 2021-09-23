Owasso FFA officers help plan, conduct statewide leadership conference

For eight Owasso FFA officers, leading others comes naturally.

The local group helped plan and conduct the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Officer Leadership Training Conference at the Glenpool Conference Center on Sept. 14.

Callie Moseley, president; Brooke Costello, vice president; Ava Jernigan, secretary; Alexia Sang, treasurer; Ella Hasselbring, reporter; and Rebekah Rake, sentinel; along with David Turner and Jonathan Holloway, both advisors; all participated in this year’s program.

The Owasso officers were among elected candidates from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the northeast area to attend the conference, which equipped them with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties.

“Oklahoma FFA is such an incredible organization because of the natural leadership that is found in our membership,” said Dalton Rogers, state FFA president. “As an association, we want to make sure that those officers elected to serve on the local level are prepared to ‘Lead

Up’ within their chapters — expressing to the best of their abilities the leadership that our association is best known for.”