Owasso FFA members take home top honors at statewide leadership development event

The Owasso FFA Chapter team took home top honors at the statewide Leadership Development Event earlier this month.

The Owasso team was one of 25 from across Oklahoma to qualify for the final competition, held at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on Oct. 19.

Team members were Macyn Olson, president; Colby Rogers, vice president; Olivia Staton, secretary; Sofie Cramer, treasurer; Reese McClendon, reporter; and Maggie Storjohann, sentinel. The team was joined by their chapter adviser, David Turner.

At the state finals, teams were divided into four groups, and the top two teams from each group advanced to the championship round. Each of the finalist teams received a certificate plaque co-sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation.

Rogers, along with Owasso FFA member Seth Vann, competed in the state finals of the Greenhand Quiz Leadership Development Event.

To qualify for the state finals, Rogers and Vann completed a 50-question written exam and then competed in a 100-question oral elimination round at the regional level, placing either first or second among their competitors.

FFA is a part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 25,000 members and 365 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association.