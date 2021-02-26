Owasso FFA enlivens students’ spirits through 2021 Unified Livestock Show

Owasso FFA’s annual Unified Livestock Show has paved the way for many farm-grown friendships, and this year was no different.

Owasso High School hosts the event February, which brings local FFA members and students with developmental disabilities together to show different barnyard animals during an evening of friendly competition.

“It is an event my students look forward to every year,” said Stephani Barger, a special education teacher at OHS. “This allows them to really get an FFA experience that they wouldn’t normally have, and they love it.”

Owasso FFA has hosted the event for about six years, and convened around 35 Owasso students in 2021 — a slight reduction in numbers compared to years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s event, titled “Everybody Shows,” was held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and gave students like Wyatt Messer and Zoya Urban an opportunity to showcase various breeds of sheep. In previous events, they have also groomed hogs and exhibited cows.

“I feel famous with all the lights and smoke,” said Messer, who has attended the livestock event every year.

Urban, who took a more humorous approach, added, “My sheep peed on me and ran away, but I love him so much.”