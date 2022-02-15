Owasso FFA chapter members Ava Jernigan, Callie Mosely named state office candidates

Two Owasso FFA chapter members were recently announced as candidates for state FFA office.

Ava Jernigan is running for the office of state FFA secretary, and Callie Moseley is running for the office of northeast area vice president.

Jernigan and Moseley both face the opportunity of serving more than 27,500 Oklahoma FFA members by providing leadership and personal development training. They also make decisions about organizational policy.

“Serving as a state officer is one of the greatest honors in FFA,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “Officers play an extremely important role within our state association, and are expected to set the example both in and out of the jacket for all of Oklahoma FFA members.”

Through a series of interviews on Feb. 12 and 13, a nominating committee narrowed the field of candidates to three for each of the seven offices up for election. The eighth race is for state president, whose candidates have served as officers since May 2021.

Two delegates from each of Oklahoma’s 366 official FFA chapters will cast the deciding votes during the upcoming convention. The new officers will be introduced during the final convention session Wednesday, May 4, in the BOK Center in Tulsa.