Owasso FD goes virtual to educate young children about fire safety amid pandemic

The Owasso Fire Department is getting creative when it comes to educating young children about fire prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crews recently got a chance to perfect their acting chops and film a new video to promote National Fire Prevention Month, held every October.
Each fall, Owasso firefighters visit local elementary schools to demonstrate firsthand the dangers of fire for students during the holiday season. This year, however, their efforts were thwarted by the coronavirus.
As such, Owasso Fire Marshal J.P Peterson rallied his team to make the video — themed “Safety in the Kitchen” — to ensure that the children were still able to participate in the program.
“This is our biggest target audience is our kids,” Peterson said. “We see probably 3,000 to 4,000 kids a year, and with COVID we wouldn’t get to do that this year, so we had to come the whole way to make sure we did reach those kids.”
Owasso FD’s camerawork led to an 18-minute reel featuring around 25 firefighters from three different shifts who put their time in the spotlight to good use.
They discuss topics like stop drop and roll, how to crawl under smoke, the importance of having an exit strategy, where to meet after escaping a structure and more. They also highlight different gear such as fire suits and hoses for students to familiarize themselves with.
Owasso FD utilized the live, interactive training facilities at the City of Owasso’s new Public Safety Operations & Training Complex off of 116th Street to conduct each tutorial.
“We got some really talented firefighters,” Fire Chief David Hurst said. “I give these guys a really big pat on the back because the kids that we teach, we just don’t see the big problems … we don’t see a lot of kids getting burned … for the education that these guys give every year.”
Crews plan to distribute the video to kindergarten through second-grade teachers across Owasso Public Schools to show their students throughout the month.
Mayor Bill Bush also recognized Owasso FD’s efforts by issuing a proclamation on Tuesday declaring Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week in Owasso.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!