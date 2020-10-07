Owasso FD goes virtual to educate young children about fire safety amid pandemic

The Owasso Fire Department is getting creative when it comes to educating young children about fire prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crews recently got a chance to perfect their acting chops and film a new video to promote National Fire Prevention Month, held every October.

Each fall, Owasso firefighters visit local elementary schools to demonstrate firsthand the dangers of fire for students during the holiday season. This year, however, their efforts were thwarted by the coronavirus.

As such, Owasso Fire Marshal J.P Peterson rallied his team to make the video — themed “Safety in the Kitchen” — to ensure that the children were still able to participate in the program.

“This is our biggest target audience is our kids,” Peterson said. “We see probably 3,000 to 4,000 kids a year, and with COVID we wouldn’t get to do that this year, so we had to come the whole way to make sure we did reach those kids.”

Owasso FD’s camerawork led to an 18-minute reel featuring around 25 firefighters from three different shifts who put their time in the spotlight to good use.