 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Owasso Family YMCA to host Christmas-themed blood drive Dec. 22

  • Updated
  • 0
blood drive

Drew Fry donates blood at the Owasso YMCA in July 2020.

 Owasso Reporter file photo

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive at the Owasso Family YMCA, 1-6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec 22.

All successful donors will receive OBI’s 2022 red Christmas ornament and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card! One winner will be drawn daily from all drives and locations each day.

They will also receive their choice of holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirts. Choices include the “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins” version, inspired by the classic Christmas movie “Elf”, or the festive “Be A Deer” T-shirt and a holiday ornament.

This blood drive is a part of the Greater Good program. If the goal is met, a charitable donation will be made to Owasso Community Resources.

“Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” Tulsa Executive Director Jan Laub said. “As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”

People are also reading…

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert