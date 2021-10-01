Owasso Family YMCA restores T-ball field during United Way’s 30th annual Day of Caring

A little hard work wet a long way to renovate the sports fields behind Owasso Family YMCA on Friday morning.

About a dozen locals contributed to the overhaul as part of Tulsa Area United Way’s 30th annual Day of Caring. They were among more than 2,400 volunteers from over 80 companies and organizations who participated in this year’s event.

TAUW carried out mover than 225 community service projects, including painting, sanding, scrubbing, planting and putting new shine on nonprofit facilities, throughout the region.

In Owasso, volunteers upgraded the YMCA’s T-ball field by painting the benches, filling in holes across the field, elevating the home plate and replacing the chain-link fence along the backstop. They also power-washed the facility’s softball field dugouts.

“Today we’re getting the T-balls safe and ready for the kids in our community to come out,” said Tracy Tucker, executive director of Owasso YMCA. “Having people come and support our mission and partnering with us means so much.”

Tucker and her staff teamed up with System One, formerly The Rowland Group, whose Oklahoma members ventured north to help their Owasso affiliates complete the hours-long project.