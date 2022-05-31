Owasso Family YMCA opens renovated Wellness Center with new equipment, programs

The Owasso Family YMCA recently announced the opening of its new Wellness Center.

Staff at the local nonprofit this week unveiled the renovated 17,000-square-foot facility, which serves as the west extension of the Y’s main building, located off of the North Owasso Expressway.

The new facelift, which took about six months, provides an improved space for Y members to utilize upgraded equipment and participate in new fitness programs.

“On the healthy living side, this Wellness Center is going to knock it out of the park,” YMCA of Greater Tulsa COO Matt Hancock said. “If it’s your first time, if it’s your 15th time, people that have been coming here for 25 years, (they) walk in today and they get a new experience.”

The refurbished facility features a wide range of exercise stations along with designated areas that focus on strength and cardio as well as mind and body.

The Y’s new state-of-the-art EGYM Smart Strength program, for example, allows members to wear a preprogrammed wristband that automatically adjusts the equipment with their personalized weight level and range of motion at certain workout stations.

Amy Breschears, who has been an Owasso Y member for about a year, joined EGYM during the facility’s grand opening ceremony on Friday, May 27.

“I was doing a body scan to tell me my percentage of fat and muscle,” Breschears said, “and I like it because it’ll tell me in a month if I’m doing better or if I’m doing worse, and it gives me customizable options.”

Another addition, the Spivi program, offers an immersive and interactive 3-D group experience for cyclists that tracks and analyzes their heart rate, power, cadence, speed, distance, energy and calories in real-time.

Owasso Y member Andrew DeBella took to the facility’s new cycling equipment on opening day, and said he’s looking forward to coming back to put Spivi to the test.

“I really like the bicycle area as a way to schedule a workout,” DeBella said. “I’m more encouraged to come and actually get stuff done … it’s just a way to keep my cardio up. I’ve been anticipating the upgrade, so it’s definitely fulfilling.”

Members can also take part in yoga, barre, Pilates, Zumba and other classes in selected studios across the newly restored premises.

In all, the Y’s renovated Wellness Center will play host to about 150 group exercises a week, with more than 100 hours dedicated to strength and cardio workouts for participating members.

“Their eyes are lighting up, they’re seeing this new equipment and they’re excited,” YMCA of Greater Tulsa VP of Brand Strategy Nellie Windsor said. “It really is Owasso reimagined, and I feel like this is going to benefit the community so much.”

The Y plans to soon install coat racks, mirrors in the studios and stair treads leading up to the second-floor mind and body studio, among other additions. Through the end of June, staff will continue renovations to the front lobby, followed by the reimagined Youth Development spaces, which will replace the former Fitness Center.

Much of the funding for the Y’s renovation project was provided through capital campaigns and local donations.

More information about the Owasso Family YMCA and its upgraded Wellness Center can be found at ymcatulsa.org/owasso.

