Owasso family of child with life-threatening illness receives all-expense-paid trip to Florida

An Owasso family will soon embark on a vacation of a lifetime, but without the financial burdens that come with the journey.
John and Breann Ruckdaschel received a week-long, all-expense-paid trip to Orlando, Florida, from Baking Memories 4 Kids, and surprised their 5-year-old son, Gunther, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with the good news.
The Ruckdaschel’s upcoming excursion comes as part of Baking Memories’ annual fundraising initiative, launched in partnership with Panera Bread in 2017, to provide children with terminal illnesses and their families with a free vacation to all the theme parks in the state of Florida.
“It’s something we wouldn’t be able to do by ourselves, so this is pretty big,” John said during a special ceremony at Panera’s Owasso store Wednesday morning.
Breann added, “Getting to spend a week away from medical issues, hospitals, not even think about it, that’s huge.”
Over the last four years, Panera bakeries across Oklahoma, as well as in Missouri and Arkansas, have given guests the opportunity to round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar to donate to Baking Memories.
This year, profits from the drive — which totaled around $7,500 — made it possible for John and Breann to surprise Gunther, who was diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2019 at the age of 3.
“It’s just a culmination of a lot of people saying yes at the register for Panera and giving that change, and we’re able to give this amazing trip to create memories when he’s (Gunther) able to be a boy,” said Frank Squeo, founder of Baking Memories.
The Ruckdaschels, including Gunther and his sister, Alysa, all showed up at Panera Wednesday wearing the same shirt with the words, “Go Green 4 Gunny,” which Breann made in honor of their son.
“‘Go Green 4 Gunny’ I started this year,” she said, “so every year on March 13 we ask our friends and family to wear green … just so Gunther can see his support team.”
During their stay in Florida, the Ruckdaschels will have full access — in addition to front-of-line priority — to every amusement park in the Sunshine State, including Disney World, Sea World, Lego Land and Universal Studios.
“It’s a dream come true to be able to give these kids that (vacation),” John said.
Breann added, “We’ve just made sure it’s the one thing that he (Gunther) wanted, so we made sure we got him there.”
For more information about Panera and its partnership with Baking Memories 4 Kids, visit bakingmemories4kids.com.