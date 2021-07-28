Owasso family of child with life-threatening illness receives all-expense-paid trip to Florida

An Owasso family will soon embark on a vacation of a lifetime, but without the financial burdens that come with the journey.

John and Breann Ruckdaschel received a week-long, all-expense-paid trip to Orlando, Florida, from Baking Memories 4 Kids, and surprised their 5-year-old son, Gunther, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with the good news.

The Ruckdaschel’s upcoming excursion comes as part of Baking Memories’ annual fundraising initiative, launched in partnership with Panera Bread in 2017, to provide children with terminal illnesses and their families with a free vacation to all the theme parks in the state of Florida.

“It’s something we wouldn’t be able to do by ourselves, so this is pretty big,” John said during a special ceremony at Panera’s Owasso store Wednesday morning.

Breann added, “Getting to spend a week away from medical issues, hospitals, not even think about it, that’s huge.”

Over the last four years, Panera bakeries across Oklahoma, as well as in Missouri and Arkansas, have given guests the opportunity to round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar to donate to Baking Memories.