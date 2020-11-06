Owasso Facebook group gives back to local nursing home residents during pandemic

While Jones continues to invest in more nursing homes around Owasso, she is also partnering with Hodson Elementary to provide all veterans in retirement communities across the area with specially made cards of appreciation. She’s donating any leftover pamphlets to the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.

Jones, who works as a quality assurance manager at an environmental testing company, said the highlight of her day comes when she sees the smiling faces in the pictures that are sent to her by the different nursing home staff after a delivery is made.

“I enjoy being able to make those people have a little bit more happiness,” she said, “and the activities directors when they call me, they tell me all the stories, and it just pretty much makes you tear up because those people, they’re just so happy to get just even a little something.

“There’s an elderly man, where he got a set of pajamas, and it just touched his heart so much that you can see him (in a picture) just holding it to his chest and closing his eyes.”

Jones said her goal is to grow the group’s numbers to at least 500 members and expand their reach to several more nursing homes across Owasso over the next several months.

Visit the Giving Back-Owasso Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/633613197288506.

