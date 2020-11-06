Owasso Facebook group gives back to local nursing home residents during pandemic

Tina Jones is rallying the Owasso community to help encourage local nursing home residents amid the coronavirus.
Jones recently created a new Facebook group called Giving Back-Owasso, focused on serving the elderly while they’re in quarantine or self-isolation during the pandemic.
Her group has gained around 360 members since launching about three months ago, and was inspired by an acquaintance who kicked off the first chapter of its kind in Tulsa.
“I started thinking, ‘Wow, I wish Owasso did this,’” Jones said. “She said that’s actually what she would like Giving Back to turn into is … everybody stops and thinks about all the elders that we have, and give them a little bit of appreciation and show them some love.”
Jones’ group has already donated various items to both the Highlands at Owasso and Oxford Glen Memory Care at Owasso, including robes and slippers to help residents keep warm during the fall and winter months. Other items Jones is collecting are blankets, pajamas, sodas and snacks, games and more.
“It really means something to them because they don’t get that on a regular basis,” Jones said. “They feel so much joy from just somebody thinking about them, or sending them a picture that their kid drew, or writing them a letter or giving them a little blanket.”
While Jones continues to invest in more nursing homes around Owasso, she is also partnering with Hodson Elementary to provide all veterans in retirement communities across the area with specially made cards of appreciation. She’s donating any leftover pamphlets to the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.
Jones, who works as a quality assurance manager at an environmental testing company, said the highlight of her day comes when she sees the smiling faces in the pictures that are sent to her by the different nursing home staff after a delivery is made.
“I enjoy being able to make those people have a little bit more happiness,” she said, “and the activities directors when they call me, they tell me all the stories, and it just pretty much makes you tear up because those people, they’re just so happy to get just even a little something.
“There’s an elderly man, where he got a set of pajamas, and it just touched his heart so much that you can see him (in a picture) just holding it to his chest and closing his eyes.”
Jones said her goal is to grow the group’s numbers to at least 500 members and expand their reach to several more nursing homes across Owasso over the next several months.
Visit the Giving Back-Owasso Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/633613197288506.
