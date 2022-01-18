Owasso extends distance learning for Ator, Smith elementary schools Jan. 19-21

Due to continued staffing shortages, Ator and Smith elementary schools will temporarily move to distance learning for the remainder of the week (Jan. 19-21). All other sites will continue with in-person instruction.

Sites returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 19:

• Hodson Elementary

• 7th Grade Center

• 8th Grade Center

• Owasso High School

• Ram Academy

Sites moving to distance learning for Jan. 19-21:

• Ator Elementary

• Smith Elementary

Ator & Smith Elementary students will log into Google Classroom and receive instruction from OPS teachers beginning on Wednesday morning.

The Owasso Child Nutrition team will set up a drive-thru to pick up meals at Ator and Smith beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19. Meals will be available from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The district will continue to assess staffing situations throughout the week and communicate additional information as necessary.