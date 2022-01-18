 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso extends distance learning for Ator, Smith elementary schools Jan. 19-21
Owasso back to school (copy)

Lockers at the Owasso 7th Grade Center.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

Due to continued staffing shortages, Ator and Smith elementary schools will temporarily move to distance learning for the remainder of the week (Jan. 19-21). All other sites will continue with in-person instruction.

Sites returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 19:

• Hodson Elementary

• 7th Grade Center

• 8th Grade Center

• Owasso High School

• Ram Academy

Sites moving to distance learning for Jan. 19-21:

• Ator Elementary

• Smith Elementary

Ator & Smith Elementary students will log into Google Classroom and receive instruction from OPS teachers beginning on Wednesday morning.

The Owasso Child Nutrition team will set up a drive-thru to pick up meals at Ator and Smith beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19. Meals will be available from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The district will continue to assess staffing situations throughout the week and communicate additional information as necessary.

