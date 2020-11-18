Owasso encourages masks, rejects city-wide mandate amid pandemic

Owasso Mayor Bill Bush said at Tuesday’s meeting that he feels the decision to mandate masks and face coverings should rest in the hands of Owasso citizens and the individual businesses themselves.

“That comes down to personal choice,” Bush said. “If you don’t want to go shopping at some place because they’re requiring a mask, don’t shop there. If, on the other hand, you’re going into some place that aren’t requiring masks and you feel they should, don’t shop there.”

Several citizens, including Mary Hayes and Jill Henry, weighed in with differing viewpoints about a mask mandate for Owasso during the meeting.

“… I hope you are not going to be caving to the pressure being applied by the leaders of our neighboring cities,” Hayes, opposed to an ordinance, said in a letter addressed to council. “I urge you to continue to support personal choice and personal freedom.”

Henry, for a mandate, added, “We limit our outings, but wear a mask everywhere we go, and it is discouraging seeing so many citizens who do not. Mask use has been proven to reduce exposure. If masks are mandated for our citizens, the spread can be greatly reduced.”