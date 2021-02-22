Owasso emergency crews log steady flow of traffic, EMS calls during record weather event

The Owasso Fire and Police departments responded to several incidents amid the days-long winter weather event last week.

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 18, emergency crews responded to 41 traffic-related calls — seven injurious and 34 non-injurious — with the majority of vehicle accidents occurring on the first day of the storm front, records show.

Likewise, Owasso FD logged 171 EMS calls during that same time period, with record low temperatures leading to an extended period of ice buildup that caused various problems for citizens, fire Chief David Hurst said.

“As the event continued, we began to see an increase in the number of calls for falls on the ice, with minor to more serious injuries,” Hurst said, “along with an increase in the number of other medical calls … but indirectly due to residences unable transport themselves due to the weather.”

OFD did not report any rescues in ponds, creeks or streams, and did not receive any calls of hypothermic exposures. It did, however, address 23 busted waterlines and fire sprinklers during the 11-day timeframe, which occurred at different churches and commercial properties.