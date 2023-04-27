Stone Canyon Elementary students traded in their lesson plans for leisure activities on Thursday.

The Owasso school site hosted its 2023 Day of Play — a first for Owasso Public Schools — that gave students an opportunity to put down their screens and worksheets, and instead engage in different games and interactions with their peers.

Stone Canyon’s Assistant Principal Anne Cates introduced the idea to her school after seeing the success other districts had with the program while attending a recent education conference.

“We want the kids to still have school … but we want (it) to be in hands-on ways,” Cates said, “ways that the kids are collaborating with one another or where they are physically engaged in the lesson.”

Owasso’s inaugural Day of Play was based on the book, “Teach, Play, Learn! How to Create a Purposeful Play-Driven Classroom,” written by Adam Peterson.

The event played host to a variety of activities, including ring toss and bowling; chalk drawing; fort building; marble runs; chess, checkers and tic-tac-toe; Legos and board games, among others.

Students like Kane Wawrzondk and Oliver Riddle were among the hundreds of students who participated in Thursday’s activities.

“We’re building a castle,” said Wawrzondk, 9, who spent the morning collaborating with his fellow peers over a large pile of Legos. “It’s fun because we get to work with friends.”

Riddle, 11, who played checkers with his friends, added: “I think it’s developing skills, like explaining things. It’s just nice to kind of unwind.”

That unwinding process came as a result of two rules: no technology and no textbooks for the entire day — a decision that helped Cates steer her students’ focus toward alternative learning.

“This way they get to do school, but in a non-traditional way,” she said. “Having a Day of Play involves them in the greatest way because they are the ones driving it; we just have facilitated the activities for them.”

Cates said she hopes to host another Day of Play in the future, and that other school sites in the district catch on to the new trend.