Owasso election: Fruga wins council seat; Ruttman, Lang advance to school board runoff

Owasso and Collinsville residents turned up at the polls on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to cast their ballots for candidates running for city council and school board seats (see photo gallery).
In the race for Owasso City Council’s Ward 2 seat, Alvin Fruga received 759 (63%) of the votes against Kyle Davis’s 452 (37%), according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
“We just wanted to … say thank you to all of you who went out and voted today,” Fruga said in a Facebook live video with his wife, Sennola, after the election. “I am so pleased to now have the opportunity to work with such awesome people.”
Fruga, the senior pastor at The Presence in Owasso, will replace Chris Kelley on Council, who has served in the position for nearly a decade.
“I want to first thank him for his nine years of faithful service to the city,” Fruga said in the video. “Mr. Kelley, you did an awesome job, and you’ve left a lasting legacy, and I only hope to continue what you started here, and appreciate your input and your support.”
Five candidates also ran for Owasso School Board’s No. 1 seat, occupied by Pat Vanatta. Stephanie Ruttman pulled in the most votes with 578 (31%), ahead of Rick Lang with 454 (24%), Kristin Vivar with 439 (24%), Lynn Cagle with 253 (14%) and Lisa Anderson with 144 (8%), the Election Board reports.
Ruttman and Lang will now compete in Oklahoma’s runoff election, scheduled for April 6.
Owasso residents Jerry Malach and Kayla Harding were among the nearly 2,000 citizens who showed up at the polls on Tuesday despite bitter cold temperatures that swept the region.
“It’s important to vote; it’s a right that we as citizens have,” said Malach, who cast his ballot at Faith Lutheran Church. “Politics starts in the community. We need to know what’s going on, we need to know our candidates, who we are voting for.”
Harding, who voted at First Assembly of God, added, “The School Board election is important to me because I’m a teacher and because I have (two) students in Owasso Public Schools. I think it’s exciting to see more people becoming involved … to try to make changes that will impact the community.”
In Collinsville, Ryan Flanary took the lead for the School Board’s No. 1 seat with 277 votes (64%), ahead of Tim Reed’s 82 (19%) and James Roderick’s 73 (17%), according to the Election Board.
Over 1,200 ballots were cast for Owasso City Council’s seat, and more than 1,800 were submitted for Owasso School Board’s position. Over 430 were cast for Collinsville’s School Board seat.