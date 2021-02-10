Owasso eighth graders pursue career exploration through virtual exhibit

The Owasso 8th Grade Center is gearing up to participate in Junior Achievement of Oklahoma’s upcoming Inspire Virtual event.
Every year, hundreds of eighth grade students across Oklahoma attend the annual event, which serves as an interactive career exploration fair that showcases careers from organizations throughout the state.
All 621 students currently enrolled in face-to-face instruction at the Owasso 8GC will take part in this year’s program, held virtually due to the pandemic. This will serve as Owasso’s fourth time attending the conference.
“We continue to partner with Junior Achievement each year because of their commitment to provide quality experiences that focus on our students’ postsecondary lives in an engaging and relevant way,” said Leighanna Davis, 8GC assistant principal.
Students will get the chance to learn more about various industries such as health sciences, human services and resources, industrial, manufacturing, engineering, business, marketing, communications and information technology.
“It (JAO) has the opportunity to help guide students to the pathway that will allow them to reach their … goals,” Davis said, “whether that is a traditional high school diploma, dual enrollment in college courses, career tech, the work force, etc.”
JAO kicked off the activities with a live event on Jan. 28, and will host a week-long post-live event Feb. 15-19. Owasso eighth graders, along with more than 20,000 other middle and high school students, will have access to the career fair exhibitors and materials through April.
More information about JAO’s Inspire can be found at JAInspireOK.org.