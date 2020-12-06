Owasso eighth-grade students shift solely to distance learning starting Monday

Owasso Public Schools recently announced that all eighth-grade students will transition solely to distance learning through the end of the year.

Owasso 8th Grade Center Principal Alton Lusk said in a letter to parents released on Friday, Dec. 4, that he and district staff made the decision based on an increased number of quarantines at the school.

Students will learn virtually starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 18, and are scheduled to return to in-person instruction after winter break on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Through this shift to Pivot to Home for the remainder of the first semester, our staff remains committed to the success of our students and will continue to support their progress in light of the circumstances,” Lusk said.

OPS has 54 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Sunday, Dec. 6 — up 22 from last week — according to the district’s website. Twenty-nine school staff, nine elementary students and 16 secondary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus.