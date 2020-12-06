Owasso eighth-grade students shift solely to distance learning starting Monday

Owasso Public Schools recently announced that all eighth-grade students will transition solely to distance learning through the end of the year.
Owasso 8th Grade Center Principal Alton Lusk said in a letter to parents released on Friday, Dec. 4, that he and district staff made the decision based on an increased number of quarantines at the school.
Students will learn virtually starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 18, and are scheduled to return to in-person instruction after winter break on Jan. 4, 2021.
“Through this shift to Pivot to Home for the remainder of the first semester, our staff remains committed to the success of our students and will continue to support their progress in light of the circumstances,” Lusk said.
OPS has 54 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Sunday, Dec. 6 — up 22 from last week — according to the district’s website. Twenty-nine school staff, nine elementary students and 16 secondary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus.
The announcement comes about three weeks after the district moved all of its secondary students to distance learning for the remainder of the semester amid COVID-19 concerns. Students in pre-K through seventh grade are still being educated in-person at their respective schools, unless their families have chosen a virtual option.
All eighth-graders will follow the Pivot to Home schedule and be logged in to their appropriate Google Meet session. Classes are still 50 minutes long, and all students will take lunch from 12 to 12:50 p.m.
Activities will also continue for eighth-grade students, to the extent possible. Individual sponsors, coaches and directors will continue to advise students regarding their schedule for activities.
More information about OPS and coronavirus-related information for the district can be found at owassops.org.
