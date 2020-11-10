Owasso educators seeking arts-based teaching strategies can apply to OK Fall Arts Institute

Owasso educators interested in taking courses in arts-based teaching strategies have the opportunity to enroll in the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute.

Every year, teachers from across the state attend the OFAI at Quartz Mountain Resort Arts & Conference Center in Lone Wolf, where they get to broaden their creative horizons and learn skills to take back to their classrooms. While the workshops have moved online this year because of COVID-19, the new virtual platform allows for more courses and availability for attendees.

The online program, OFAI at Home, is now in full swing, with workshop offerings throughout November and December. Teachers, counselors and school administrators can choose from educator-focused classes in arts integration and social emotional learning, or they can seek to further their skills as artists through workshops in photography, visual journaling, printmaking, writing and more.

Last year, Kay Bratcher of Owasso High School, who attends the program every fall, and Amber McMath of Owasso 7th Grade Center participated in the in-person instruction at OFAI.