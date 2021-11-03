Owasso educators retreat to Quartz Mountain State Park for immersive fall workshops

Changing leaves and dropping temperatures signal the approach of an annual tradition for educators and artists across the state — a return to the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain.

After a year away due to the ongoing pandemic, hundreds journeyed to the newly renovated Quartz Mountain State Park this October for hands-on training through a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.

Since 1983, the Oklahoma Arts Institute has offered this opportunity for teachers and artists to sharpen their skills, or learn new ones altogether, in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields.

Two teachers from Owasso — Kay Bratcher at Owasso High School and Sarah Van Zandt at the Owasso 7th Grade Center — participated in this year’s event.

“OFAI provides a space for professional development that is not only relevant, but enjoyable,” Bratcher said in a news release.

Van Zandt, in a previous story, added, “OFAI has completely filled me with inspiring, inventive ideas to take back to the classroom.”