Owasso educator Zena Lewis named 2022 Fund for Teachers fellow

Fund for Teachers recently announced the names of public, private and charter school teachers to receive $1.19 million in grants for self-designed summer fellowships and experiential learning opportunities.

Owasso 7th Grade Center teacher Zena Lewis is one of 298 teachers chosen nationwide, and she will receive a grant of $5,000.

With this grant, Lewis this summer will research how Hawaiian Islands’ geological, geographical and atmospheric conditions affect its supply of renewable and non-renewable resources. This will help students better understand modern scientific and engineering advances that simultaneously reduce carbon footprints and enhance local and global economies.

“Our grants represent trust in teachers’ professionalism, creativity and vision,” said Karen Eckhoff, Executive Director of FFT, “offering flexibility to meet the unique needs of each classroom, with the students remaining the ultimate beneficiaries as they continue to grow and learn in today’s ever-changing world.”

A teacher of 24 years, Lewis is a National Geographic certified educator, an Oklahoma Alliance for Geographic Education teacher consultant and is an official National Board Certified teacher.

“I teach all students with dignity and passion,” Lewis said in a previous story. “Seeing growth mentally, emotionally and socially is paramount to reaching my students, and the lessons that we learn don’t stay within the walls of my classroom.”

Over the last year, Lewis has been named a teacher of the year by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry; and awarded the 2021 SKIE Award for classroom creativity by the K20 Center for Community and Education Renewal.