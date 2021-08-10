Owasso Education Foundation receives $10,000 from TTCU Federal Credit Union

The Owasso Education Foundation recently received funding from TTCU Federal Credit Union to benefit local students.

The organization donated $144,750 to Oklahoma schools this August through its School Pride program, with $10,000 going to Owasso classrooms.

Union members select from among over 60 School Pride debit card designs honoring area schools, and every time they make a purchase, the organization makes a financial donation to those sites.

“I’m pleased to announce that our August School Pride donations were nearly a 20% increase over last year,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a news release. “TTCU was founded by teachers, but now we accept members from all walks of life. However, our passion for supporting local schools remains the same.”

Owasso also saw in increase in TTCU’s donations over the last two years, with 2020 netting $8,000, and 2019 bringing in $7,500.

“It’s fantastic to have such support and generosity from a local business,” Matt Inouye, a contact for OEF, said in a previous story. “The (funds) they have donated is amazing and has helped so many kids in Owasso.”

Over the past 14 years, TTCU’s School Pride program has distributed over $1 million to area schools, with Owasso receiving over $110,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.