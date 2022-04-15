Owasso Eagle Scouts receive congressional awards for outstanding efforts

Four local Eagle Scouts were recently recognized for achieving their top rank.

Anthony Cummings, Eric Reed, Ethan VanOrsdol and Gunnar Rosenthal, all with Troop 2002 of Owasso, received both a Congressional Recognition Certificate and a Governor’s Commendation Certificate during their court of honor ceremony at the beginning of March.

Brian O’Hara, deputy district director for the Oklahoma Congressional Office District 1, presented the accolades to the scouts on behalf of Congressman Kevin Hern’s office.

“You are our future,” O’Hara told the newly ranked scouts. “It is with great honor and privilege that I’m here today to be able to present these certificates, especially to those who have achieved the greatest they can achieve through Eagle Scout.”

“What you are accomplishing — what you have done today — needs to be recognized, needs to be honored, and Congressman Hern and Governor Stitt fully understand that and appreciate what you’ve done.”

Rose Damilao-Miles, Will Rogers District membership chair, was in attendance with the four scouts’ friends and families to witness the ceremony, and said she was proud to see them walk the podium with a new rank.

“That means a lot to the troop and the Eagle Scouts,” Damilao-Miles said. “Presenting the awards to them reminded them of what they accomplished being an Eagle Scout … so I think it’s wonderful to have Mr. O’Hara coming over here.”

