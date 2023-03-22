Two Owasso Eagle Scouts received top honors this week.

Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis presented Jack Loveland and Trent Mason with certificates of character for discipline at City Council on Tuesday, March 21.

The two Scouts were recognized for actively contributing to the betterment of the community, promoting good character and providing leadership to their peers.

Jack Loveland

Loveland began his scouting career as a Bear rank in Cub Scouts, Pack 888. He is currently a junior at Owasso High School and is part of Troop 2002.

For his Eagle project, Loveland built a concrete block retaining wall on the west side of Owasso City Hall in an effort to decrease the amount of debris runoff into the parking lot and the erosion of the grass embankment.

His project provided a functional and an aesthetic improvement as well as a savings in Owasso tax dollars.

Trent Mason

Mason began his scouting career with the Cub Scouts in Pack 888 at age 7. He is currently a Life Scout and has completed many merit badges as well as held several leadership roles.

To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Mason planned, developed and provided leadership in a service project to help the community. After visiting with city staff, Mason learned that the Owasso Waggin’ Trails Dog Park lacked shaded space for patrons to sit. He gathered his fellow troop members and completed the construction of a pergola at the property.

The project required clearing the land area and preparing the space for a concrete pad, followed by building the structure. The project took 63 hours to complete with a total of 21 people who participated.