Owasso Eagle Scout helps local food bank stay organized when feeding families in need

An Owasso resident’s recently completed Eagle Scout project is helping a local food bank stay better prepared when feeding families in need.

Tate Young of Troop 80 installed various types of shelving for Neighbors in Need about six months ago as part of his progression to become a decorated Scout.

“The reason I chose this project was to benefit the community by providing this local food bank with ways to house more food and utilize their space in a more efficient way,” Young said.

Young constructed a custom corner shelf and a portable shelving unit, along with pegboard and wall-mounted shelving, to help the Owasso nonprofit store food and supplies. He also built a rolling cart to help transport the items.

“It basically just really helps us organize better, not have to spend time trying to grab from this room, this room; we can all put it in one area,” NIN Director Tiffany Bell said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.