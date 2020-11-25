Owasso Eagle Scout helping paraplegic softball players improve their batting game

Owasso senior Nathaniel Frazier recently had the opportunity to construct three batting racks for wheelchair softball teams in Tulsa, South Carolina and Japan as part of his Eagle Scout project.

The racks provide stabilizing support for the players, keeping their wheelchairs from moving during a swing and allowing them to safely bat at the plate.

Originally, Frazier’s project, which he chose as a prospective medical student, was twofold: construct a stand for the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges in Tulsa and renovate the organization’s main sign. However, he was unable to complete the sign renewal and still had extra material to construct another rack.

As such, he contacted the National Wheelchair Softball Association and asked if anyone could benefit from a new stand. Frazier soon learned that the South Carolina Mauldin Maulers, along with Team Japan, were in need of updated equipment.

“Not only did I have the chance to help another team across the nation, but across the world,” Frazier said. “By reaching out, I was able to personally deliver the stand to Team Japan at the Wheelchair Softball World Series in Kansas City. This was by far the greatest aspect of my Eagle project, as I got to meet the players and watch them use the stand during the series.”