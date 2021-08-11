Owasso Eagle Scout Ethan VanOrsdol crafts sorting table for theMission: ‘This is a huge blessing’

Staff at First Baptist Owasso’s outreach ministry, theMission, now have a more efficient way to organize outgoing items thanks to the generosity of a local Boy Scout.

Ethan VanOrsdol of Troop 2002 recently created a large sorting table for the organization, which provides food, clothing and other materials to underprivileged people in need of support and spiritual guidance.

VanOrsdol showed up at the theMission with his family on Tuesday afternoon to deliver the table as part of his ongoing Eagle Scout project.

“They needed a better workspace for the inside,” he said, “so I came to them and asked them what I could do to help.”

VanOrdsol’s efforts garnered the attention of Brenan Fulton, director of theMission, whose volunteer staff — often limited by short tables when distributing items — will benefit from the donation.

“This is a huge blessing,” Fulton said. “That (Ethan’s project) was something that we immediately thought of, and it’s a beautiful table, plenty of workspace … it’s awesome.”

VanOrsdol spent about 100 hours constructing the table, which he crafted from Douglas fir and red oak plywood, staining and painting it all in the process.