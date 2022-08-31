Owasso Drug named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for August

For Ryan Flanary, operating a small pharmacy gives him an opportunity to connect with his customers in unique ways.

Flanary’s time spent behind the counter at Owasso Drug helping fellow residents improve their health and well-being recently caught the attention of The Rotary Club of Owasso.

Members of the local humanitarian club this week recognized Owasso Drug as its Business of the Month for August.

“That brings us here today as a way of just saying thank you … for what you do,” Rotary member Jeff Stumpff told Flanary during a plaque presentation on Tuesday. “You’re entrenched here, giving back in ways that you can.”

Ryan added, “To be recognized as a good business is a great thing, but to be recognized because you are giving back, that’s what it’s all about. The more business we have, the more that we’re able to give back to the community.”

Owasso Drug, located at 12724 E. 86th St. N., opened in August 2015 and took over its current space that previously housed Primary Eye Care about two-and-a-half years ago.

The family-owned pharmacy regularly goes beyond filling prescriptions and directs its charitable efforts toward benefiting local classrooms. Every year, for example, the store donates gift cards to 50 educators to purchase needed school supplies.

“Teachers are really near and dear to my heart; half my family is in public education,” Flanary said. “I know how much the teachers, they give of themselves — not just their time, but financially. A little bit that we can do to help them ease that burden is a big thing.”

Owasso Drug is the 13th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.

More information about Rotary Club of Owasso can be found at owassorotary.com. Details about Owasso Drug can be found at owassodrug.com.