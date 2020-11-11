Owasso driver killed near Tulsa airport Wednesday

An Owasso resident died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near the Tulsa International Airport, police said.

Tulsa Police Capt. Charlie Hardaway said a motorist, identified Wednesday evening as Lindsey Donaldson, was driving an SUV north on 74th East Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Port Road about 1:45 p.m.

The SUV collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer, and police said Donaldson died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

A news release from Sgt. Stephen Florea said officers learned that Donaldson’s vehicle had pulled out from a stop sign into the truck’s path and was struck in the intersection.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Florea said the truck driver was not injured.