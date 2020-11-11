Owasso driver killed near Tulsa airport Wednesday

An Owasso resident died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near the Tulsa International Airport, police said.
Tulsa Police Capt. Charlie Hardaway said a motorist, identified Wednesday evening as Lindsey Donaldson, was driving an SUV north on 74th East Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Port Road about 1:45 p.m.
The SUV collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer, and police said Donaldson died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.
A news release from Sgt. Stephen Florea said officers learned that Donaldson’s vehicle had pulled out from a stop sign into the truck’s path and was struck in the intersection.
Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Florea said the truck driver was not injured.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!