Owasso deputy police Chief Jason Woodruff named Employee of the Year

Nearly three decades serving in law enforcement has led Jason Woodruff to receive the highest accolade among his peers.
The City of Owasso recently recognized Woodruff, deputy chief of police, as its Employee of the Year for his outstanding contributions to his colleagues and his community.
“Jason’s application of positive character traits provides ample opportunities for others’ success and serves as a model for the development of future leaders,” said Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr, who honored Woodruff with the prestigious Eagle Award at City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Woodruff began his career on the force 28 years ago as a police officer in Hulbert. He was hired at Owasso PD in 2004 and served on patrol for three years before transferring to the detective division for another seven years. He was then promoted to his current position as deputy chief.
Earlier this year, Woodruff assumed the role as acting chief during the transition of leadership between Scott Chambless, who retired after 17 years, and Dan Yancey, who replaced his predecessor in May 2021.
Woodruff has led a successful law enforcement career paved with several achievements, including becoming one of the first officers in the world to successfully gain a conviction without the identity of the victim — an accolade that led him to be named a top Oklahoma investigator.
Likewise, Woodruff received a Congressional of Badge of Bravery for disarming an armed suspect who attempted to burglarize a local gas station in 2010. The suspect, thanks to the deputy chief’s actions, was eventually prosecuted.
“Jason has been seen by many in the department and administration as a rising star,” Lehr said. “Even in the face of extremely taxing, unsafe, unpleasant and emotionally draining situations, Jason has always kept a positive and joyful attitude towards the profession and his co-workers.”
Outside of work, Woodruff spends his personal time serving on the board of directors of the HOW Foundation, a nonprofit substance treatment program, as well as mentoring at-risk youth at the Thunderbird Youth Academy.
Woodruff is among an elite group of about 40 upstanding Owasso city employees who have received the prestigious Eagle Award since its inception in 1987.
“Receiving the Eagle Award is an honor and it’s also very humbling, considering all the great people who have received it over the years,” Woodruff said. “It may sound cheesy, but after 20-plus years as a cop, I still love my job and enjoy coming to work every day. This is due in large part to the support of my family, my coworkers and the community we serve.
“I already considered myself very fortunate to have a rewarding career, even without any of the fancy accolades. But it’s still nice to know that others recognize your efforts as well.”