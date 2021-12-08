Owasso deputy police Chief Jason Woodruff named Employee of the Year

Outside of work, Woodruff spends his personal time serving on the board of directors of the HOW Foundation, a nonprofit substance treatment program, as well as mentoring at-risk youth at the Thunderbird Youth Academy.

Woodruff is among an elite group of about 40 upstanding Owasso city employees who have received the prestigious Eagle Award since its inception in 1987.

“Receiving the Eagle Award is an honor and it’s also very humbling, considering all the great people who have received it over the years,” Woodruff said. “It may sound cheesy, but after 20-plus years as a cop, I still love my job and enjoy coming to work every day. This is due in large part to the support of my family, my coworkers and the community we serve.

“I already considered myself very fortunate to have a rewarding career, even without any of the fancy accolades. But it’s still nice to know that others recognize your efforts as well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.