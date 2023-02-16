Dr. Jeffrey Ahlert is continuing to use his skills as an experienced dentist to give back to the community.

Ahlert, who owns a pediatric practice in Owasso, recently participated in Oklahoma Mission of Mercy’s 12th annual dental clinic in Shawnee, where he and hundreds of other Oklahoma Dental Association members volunteered their time and skills to help those who are underserved or uninsured.

Volunteers at the free two-day dental clinic provided $1 million in donated dental care to individuals of all ages, including cleanings, fillings, extractions and oral health education. In total, they served 765 patients, averaging nearly $1,310 per patient in treatment costs.

“It gives them an opportunity to get the service that they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to have,” Ahlert said.

“I just hate seeing kids suffer with dental problems when they don’t have to. The parents are always really grateful to get their kids out of pain where they can eat properly. I’m just trying to help them as much as possible.”

Ahlert joined 888 volunteers to make this year’s Oklahoma Mission of Mercy a successful event that serves as the single-largest free clinic in the state.

“Thanks to the dedication of dental professionals, general volunteers and sponsors, the 12th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy was a tremendous success,” Dr. Robert Herman, Oklahoma Dental Association president and OkMOM 2023 co-chair, said in a news release.

“It’s incredible to see the dental community come together to provide hundreds of Oklahomans with critical oral health care and help make a difference in the lives of these patients.”

Since 2010, volunteers at the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy have treated 18,146 patients, totaling more than $15 million in donated dental services. Hosted in a different city across the state each year, the 2024 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will be held in Lawton.

More information about Dr. Jeffrey Ahlert and his practice can be found at owassopediatricdentistry.com.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.