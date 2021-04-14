Owasso debuts medical marijuana dispensary specializing in compounding, consultation

Related:
A new medical marijuana dispensary made its debut in Owasso earlier this month.
The ECS Shop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Saturday, April 10, making it the first dispensary in Owasso to enroll as a member of the organization.
Chip and Cynthia Paul opened The ECS Shop as an affiliate company of their herbal product store GnuPharma, which they have owned and operated in Owasso for nearly a decade.
The couple’s new compound dispensary, located at 7762 N. Owasso Expy., goes beyond selling products by giving their patrons an opportunity to receive more robust and specialized care to meet all their medical cannabis needs.
“When people have their first dispensary experience, they don’t know what they need; they’re kind of at the mercy, if you will, of that sales clerk or budtender,” Chip said, “and so we want to really help educate the people that come in.”
Cynthia added, “There’s dispensaries around that are serving patients, but there’s no services, there’s no patient drives, there’s no education, there’s no personalized medicine, which is what we’re going to do here. It means we can better serve our patients.”
The ECS Shop provides consultations, custom compounding, educational classes and clinic services for local patients. It also offers tinctures, edibles, flowers, concentrates and vapables, as well as original CBD recipes that the Pauls create at GnuPharma through research, development and modulation of hemp and non-cannabis plants.
“We use our patented science and our formulary to help our cannabis patients, and that’s why we’re different and unique,” Chips said, “is we have science over and above what’s in the medical marijuana field that we’re driving into.”
Cynthia added, “If there’s something on our shelves that we can’t help them (our patients) with and they’re interested in maybe trying something new, we can set them up with a consultation … and we can find out the underlying issue and formulate from there.”
In addition to operating GnuPharma and The ECS Shop, Chip serves as chairman of Oklahomans for Health, which pushed for passage of medical marijuana legislation. Cynthia also serves on the board of directors for OK4U Approved, a program created by Oklahomans for Health to help ensure medical marijuana patients of quality assurance in the marketplace.
The ECS Shop is among about a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries that have opened in Owasso since June 2018, when voters approved State Question 788, making it legal to use, sell and grow marijuana for medicinal purposes.
More information about The ECS Shop can be found at theecsshop.com.