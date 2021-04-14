Owasso debuts medical marijuana dispensary specializing in compounding, consultation

“When people have their first dispensary experience, they don’t know what they need; they’re kind of at the mercy, if you will, of that sales clerk or budtender,” Chip said, “and so we want to really help educate the people that come in.”

Cynthia added, “There’s dispensaries around that are serving patients, but there’s no services, there’s no patient drives, there’s no education, there’s no personalized medicine, which is what we’re going to do here. It means we can better serve our patients.”

The ECS Shop provides consultations, custom compounding, educational classes and clinic services for local patients. It also offers tinctures, edibles, flowers, concentrates and vapables, as well as original CBD recipes that the Pauls create at GnuPharma through research, development and modulation of hemp and non-cannabis plants.

“We use our patented science and our formulary to help our cannabis patients, and that’s why we’re different and unique,” Chips said, “is we have science over and above what’s in the medical marijuana field that we’re driving into.”