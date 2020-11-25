Owasso debuts 30-foot Christmas tree on grounds of Redbud Festival Park

A festive sight is catching the attention of passersby along Owasso’s Main Street.

The City of Owasso recently erected a large new Christmas tree on the grounds of Redbud Festival Park to kick off the holiday season.

The debut of the large sapling is a first for the downtown area since being rebranded into the burgeoning Redbud District over four years ago.

“We believe Redbud is one of those things in our community that … people want to show off,” Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said. “I think it’s great to have a really nice focal point that people can really enjoy.”

That focal point stands 30 feet high and overlooks the beautified 2-acre gathering place, which officially opened to the public in March in conjunction with the first Gathering on Main of the year.

Last December, City staff hosted the city’s first annual Lights on Owasso at the park — a small gathering they started years ago at Friendship Park, and turned into a larger spectacle at the new property. This year, they wanted to add yet another element to the celebration.