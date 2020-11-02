Owasso DAR donates over $2,000 to Owasso Community Center

The Owasso Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is continuing to make an impact in the local community.

The organization recently provided a donation to the Owasso Community Center in the amount of $2,178.33 to go toward the purchase of a new TV mount, new chairs and other equipment for the facility.

The Owasso DAR held a Facebook auction in Aug. 2020 to raise part of the money. Modern Woodmen of America in Owasso also met the donation after the Chapter met its $1,000 goal.

On Oct. 22, the two organizations met at Owasso Community Center to present the check to the building’s director, Josh Quigley, and his fellow staff.

The presentation was made by Sue Roth and Carol Smemoe of the Owasso DAR, as well as Earline Lowther of Modern Woodmen of America.